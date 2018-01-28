David Moyes Brands Arthur Masuaku 'Despicable' Following Spitting Red Card in Shock FA Cup Defeat

West Ham United boss David Moyes has branded Arthur Masuaku "despicable" and vowed internal punishment after the left-sided utilitarian received a red card for spitting at an opposition player during his side's 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.





The 24-year-old was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh four minutes into the second-half when he spat at Latics forward Nick Powell near the side of the pitch following a challenge from the former Manchester United man.





"Ultimately, Arthur, what he's done, was despicable", the Scot told Sky Sports.

"I'd rather he punched him in the face"



"That's disgusting"



Dean Saunders is not impressed with Arthur Masuaku's behaviour.#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/viU9ZsqXtr — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) January 27, 2018

"He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something off us as well. It's unacceptable, totally unacceptable.

"The referee (Chris Kavanagh) doesn't see it and can't see it. So it was the players' reaction that got him sent off. Ultimately they got the right decision so I can have no qualms about it."

Spitting carries a mandatory six-game ban from the Football Association, meaning Moyes' already depleted squad, which is now also without Pedro Obiang for the foreseeable future after he came off with suspected medial ligament damage, will likely take another blow once Masuaku's actions are punished.

Heading into the shock defeat at the DW Stadium the West Ham boss was already without eight senior players, and he has revealed he was stunned with the Frenchman's actions.

"I've not seen it from him", the former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager added.

"We've given him a game, played him all the time, tried to give him a chance, he wasn't really in the team.

"We like him, he's a really good boy around the club. I've enjoyed him so I'd have to say it is out of character. If you do that then you're going to get the punishment in any walk of life.

"I just asked him, did he spit and he said, 'Yes'. You can't do that anywhere. We'll deal with it appropriately."