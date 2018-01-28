Fans Believe Kane Will Edge Out Salah and Other Rivals to Be Crowned Golden Boot Winner Once Again

Premier League fans have voted in their numbers to decide who they think will finish as the division's top scorer this season.

The goalscoring charts remain relatively tight 24 games into the campaign, although a select group of players are beginning to pull away from the other contenders.

Two players in particular have repeatedly stood out above the crowd however, and it was they that garnered much of the vote in 90min's latest poll.

Image by Callum Rice-Coates

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham's Harry Kane was the comfortable winner, attracting a little over half of the total votes.

Given his fearsome form in front of goal of late - even by his usually prolific standards - it is entirely understandable that most foresee a third successive golden boot for the England international.

Kane has 21 goals to his name so far, nine of which have been scored in his last six games. They comprise of two efficient hat-tricks, against Burnley and Southampton respectively, a brace against Everton, followed by a lone strike which saved his side from embarrassment in the heavy rain against the Saints once again.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“Harry is world-class,” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has said of his seemingly irrepressible forward. “Of course, Messi and Cristiano are different. Today – one striker in the world, a specific position – who is better than Harry?

"Both of his records are massive – to break the Premier League record set by Alan Shearer and then, if you see that over the last seven, eight or nine years, it’s always Messi and Cristiano and now, it’s Harry as well.”

Three goals behind Kane - but some way further back in our poll with 35% of the vote - is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward has taken the Premier League by storm since his £34m arrival from Roma in the summer, hitting 18 goals and tormenting those unfortunate enough to be tasked with defending against him.

Salah has arguably been the signing of the season, and it is not inconceivable that he might score in excess of 30 goals this season. If he does, Kane may face a difficult battle to retain his golden crown.

The general assumption appears to be that it will be a two-horse race, although Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero received a modest smattering of votes, with 4% each.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The latter has 16 goals to his name, but it would be unwise to rule out the relentlessly consistent Argentine at this stage, particularly given the attacking prowess of Manchester City.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is some way off the pace having undergone something of a dry spell in recent months at Old Trafford. His 11 league goals leave him some way behind Kane.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The remainder of the vote is shared out between Raheem Sterling - the surprise name amongst the top scorers this season with an impressive 14 goals - and the ever-mysterious 'other'.

This option encapsulates the likes of Alvaro Morata, Jamie Vardy or Wayne Rooney etc, but clearly fans think these stars are highly unlikely to be wearing the crown come the end of the season.