John Terry Can't Resist Responding to Teammate Axel Tuanzebe's Social Media Dig

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Aston Villa defender John Terry couldn't help himself when faced with a subtle dig from teammate Axel Tuanzebe.

The Manchester United loanee posted a photograph to his Instagram account, in which Terry could be seen in the background.

The caption alongside the photo read: "Front of the pack. #keepupJT" Clearly, the former England captain was not best pleased by such an inference.

Front of the pack ⚽️♠️

A post shared by Zubee (@axeltuanzebe_38) on

Terry, in response, simply posted a long line of trophy emojies, in reference to the 17 pieces of silverware lifted during his illustrious career.


Tuanzebe has since removed the hashtag, perhaps in fear that he might find himself in trouble with the club's most senior figure.

Image by Matt Barnes

Terry's comment has also been deleted, which suggests that Tuanzebe was left red-faced by his comeback.


The 20-year-old only last week joined Villa on loan from United, but has clearly wasted little time in making himself at home.


"We need to push for second place, I think we have a good enough squad," Tuanzebe told BBC WM after confirmation of the move.

"I would like to help the team win promotion and check in with a few goals. The lads here are good quality, a good passing side. They like to play it and that's what intrigued me to come here."

Villa are next in action with a trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday, looking to close the gap on second-placed Derby in the Championship standings.

Steve Bruce's side currently sit in fifth place with 50 points after 28 games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters