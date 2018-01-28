John Terry Can't Resist Responding to Teammate Axel Tuanzebe's Social Media Dig

Aston Villa defender John Terry couldn't help himself when faced with a subtle dig from teammate Axel Tuanzebe.

The Manchester United loanee posted a photograph to his Instagram account, in which Terry could be seen in the background.

The caption alongside the photo read: "Front of the pack. #keepupJT" Clearly, the former England captain was not best pleased by such an inference.

Front of the pack ⚽️♠️ A post shared by Zubee (@axeltuanzebe_38) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:55am PST

Terry, in response, simply posted a long line of trophy emojies, in reference to the 17 pieces of silverware lifted during his illustrious career.





Tuanzebe has since removed the hashtag, perhaps in fear that he might find himself in trouble with the club's most senior figure.

Image by Matt Barnes

Terry's comment has also been deleted, which suggests that Tuanzebe was left red-faced by his comeback.





The 20-year-old only last week joined Villa on loan from United, but has clearly wasted little time in making himself at home.





"We need to push for second place, I think we have a good enough squad," Tuanzebe told BBC WM after confirmation of the move.

"I would like to help the team win promotion and check in with a few goals. The lads here are good quality, a good passing side. They like to play it and that's what intrigued me to come here."

Villa are next in action with a trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday, looking to close the gap on second-placed Derby in the Championship standings.

Steve Bruce's side currently sit in fifth place with 50 points after 28 games.