Jupp Heynckes Lauds Bayern's Powers of Recovery in 5-2 Demolition of Hoffenheim

Jupp Heynckes has praised his Bayern Munich players for their never-say-die attitude after they came from two goals down to rout Hoffenheim 5-2.

Heynckes spoke to the press via his club's official Twitter account in the aftermath of the seven goal thriller, and lauded his stars for turning their fortunes around and seeing Julian Nagelsmann's men despite their early disadvantage.



A quickfire double from the visitors inside the opening 12 minutes of the contest stunned the hosts, but two goals in a 13-minute period from Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng got Bayern back level in a breathless opening 25 minutes.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal and ex-Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner then all struck in the second 45 to hand Bayern a ninth straight win in the Bundesliga, and stretched their lead at the summit of the league table to an insurmountable 17 points.

It was a performance that veteran boss Heynckes said had been 'fantastic' after the game ended, and revealed that it was his players' determination and team spirit that got them back on level terms before going to seal victory.

He said: "That was a fantastic game for the spectators. We went behind early against a well-organised and structured team, therefore it was good that we went into half time at 2-2.

"We worked incredibly hard in training this week. The team was focused, because I was wary of Hoffenheim. It wasn't just quality that lead us to victory. We play as a team and work for each other."

The result chalked up Heynckes' 150th victory in Germany's top flight throughout his managerial career and ensured that the 72-year-old maintained a stunning start to his third term at the helm of Bayern.

Heynckes, who has 18 wins and one defeat from the 18 games he has helmed since his re-appointment in October, could now lead Bayern to yet another domestic treble.

