Jurgen Klopp Has Confirmed He Will Not Approach His Former Player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been heavily involved in this January transfer window, with a move to Arsenal appearing to be on the horizon. 

The Dortmund striker is looking for a move away from the Bundesliga, however, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed this week that a reunion is not on the cards. 

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Goal has reported that the Liverpool boss is not interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the German manager already having a great relationship with the player. 

Aubameyang, 28, is yet to score in 2018, however, his ability is undoubted and inevitably he has attracted the interest of Europe's elite such as Arsenal. Despite his natural goalscoring ability, the German manager has decided against signing the player. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

When asked about the Dortmund striker, Klopp had this to say: "He is a great player but he does not play in the position for which we urgently need new players.". 

Liverpool currently sit fourth within the Premier League and have scored 54 goals in the process, the second highest within the division behind Manchester City. 

CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/GettyImages

Therefore, with the likes of Salah, Firmino and Mane in their attacking ranks, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won't be needing another striker.

Following Liverpool's shock defeat to West Brom, the Reds will look to bounce back as they take on Huddersfield away from home in their next fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters