Jurgen Klopp Has Confirmed He Will Not Approach His Former Player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been heavily involved in this January transfer window, with a move to Arsenal appearing to be on the horizon.

The Dortmund striker is looking for a move away from the Bundesliga, however, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed this week that a reunion is not on the cards.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Goal has reported that the Liverpool boss is not interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the German manager already having a great relationship with the player.



Aubameyang, 28, is yet to score in 2018, however, his ability is undoubted and inevitably he has attracted the interest of Europe's elite such as Arsenal. Despite his natural goalscoring ability, the German manager has decided against signing the player.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

When asked about the Dortmund striker, Klopp had this to say: "He is a great player but he does not play in the position for which we urgently need new players.".

Liverpool currently sit fourth within the Premier League and have scored 54 goals in the process, the second highest within the division behind Manchester City.

CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/GettyImages

Therefore, with the likes of Salah, Firmino and Mane in their attacking ranks, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won't be needing another striker.

Following Liverpool's shock defeat to West Brom, the Reds will look to bounce back as they take on Huddersfield away from home in their next fixture.