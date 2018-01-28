Juventus Enquire for the Availability of Yannick Carrasco as They Miss Out on Matteo Politano

Italian champions Juventus have enquired about the availability of Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco. Their enquiry comes from the reaction of appearing to lose out on Sassuolo's Matteo Politano, who has preferred a move to Napoli.

Losing out on Politano has caused Juventus to venture their search abroad, where they'll be hoping to replace the void left by winger Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian will require surgery on his groin injury, that could sideline him for up to three months.

According to Sky Italia (via Football Italia), Juventus will test the resolve of Atletico for Carrasco. The 24-year-old Belgian is an ever-present figurehead of the Atletico attacking unit, and the Italian side will need to fork out a very persuasive offer to prise him away.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

So far this season, Carrasco has netted four goals coupled with five assists in 25 competitive games for second-placed side Atleti.

Juventus will be hoping to strengthen their unit as they prepare for a two-horse race for the Scudetto. Appearing to have already lost out on Politano to rivals Napoli, Juventus will be hoping to pip them to the title, with the potential addition of Carrasco.

So far, the progress of the deal is still in the enquiring phase, but with the transfer window deadline nearing on Wednesday evening Juventus will need to step up their chase.