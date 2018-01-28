How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, January 28. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 28, 2018

Atletico Madrid will host Las Palmas​ on Sunday in a La Liga matchup.

Atletico Madrid sits in second place in La Liga with 43 points. The team is coming off a 3–1 loss to Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Atletico Madrid will look to defend its undefeated home record

Las Palmas is coming off a 2–1 win over Valencia last weekend. The team sits in 19th place with 14 points and just four wins in La Liga. 

See how to watch Sunday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: Sunday, Jan. 28, 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports 

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

