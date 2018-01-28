Liverpool Fans Slam Mohamed Salah on Twitter Following West Brom Shock FA Cup Exit

Following Liverpool's rather surprising 3-2 FA Cup exit to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening, the Reds supports took to Twitter to criticise Mohamed Salah for one aspect of his game; his right foot.

Despite Roberto Firmino putting the hosts ahead early on with a delightful chip, two quick-fire Jay Rodriguez goals had put the Baggies in the driving seat by the 11th minute, an advantage they added to once again two minutes into second-half stoppage time after Joel Matip turned the ball into his own net.

It's easier to sell the Liverpool project when we're in the Champions League. Don't see Mané, Salah, Firmino or Keita staying long-term without regular CL football and a few trophies. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 28, 2018

However, the Egypt international, who has been by far and away the Merseysiders' most influential player this season, offered hope with 12 minutes to go when he reduced the deficit to one, but that was not enough to stop Jurgen Klopp's side being dumped out of the competition.

But despite finding his name on the scoresheet for the 25th time this campaign across all competitions, Liverpool fans were quick to criticise Salah for his inability to use his right foot effectively.

Where was Salah ? Do do do do do...Where was Mane, Mane? Do do do do do... who's Bobby Firmino? Think you miss Coutinho 🎶 — Joe (@rawns96) January 28, 2018

The 25-year-old is known for preferring to feature on the right wing, allowing him the opportunity to cut inside and unleash his left-footed attempts that have proved so pivotal for the Reds since he arrived at Anfield.

However, during the Merseysiders' 3-2 defeat to West Brom, the former Chelsea flop was tasked by manager Klopp to play from the opposite flank, which proved very unsuccessful.

The Kopites were quick to pick up on their star's struggles during the contest and had no qualms in taking to Twitter during and after the loss to criticise their man.





