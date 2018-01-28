Man Utd Star David De Gea Expresses Happiness at Club as He Reflects on 'Fantastic' 7-Year Stint

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has reiterated his happiness at the club in a reflective video about his seven years at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard joined the Premier League giants in 2011 from Atletico Madrid in an £18.9m deal, and has gone on to become one of the best goalkeepers in world football following a shaky beginning.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has been a pillar of consistency throughout some turbluent times since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and took some time out this week to reflect upon his rollercoaster ride with the club so far.

Via the club's official Instagram, he said: "I'm really, really happy with all my time here. A lot has happened you know. Mostly all really good, one or two things not really good, but I'm very happy. 

"I came here as a kid and I'm a man now, both on and off the field - from a football point of view and in my own life as well. Looking back, it's been seven fantastic years."

Over the past few years, De gea has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, and in 2015 he famously came within a wishker of joining the Spanish heavyweights, only for the faulty fax machine to fail in processing the papers in time.

It was a narrow escape for United, who have managed to fend Real off their prized asset in the years since, and recent reports have claimed they are no longer interested in the settled superstar.

