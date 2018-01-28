Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Tottenham Transfer 'Options' Ahead of Wednesday Deadline Day

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has a number of transfer targets in mind ahead of the window shutting on Wednesday evening. 


Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, with the Ligue 1 outfit keen to sell the pacy attacker in order to balance their books following their summer splurge. 


The 25-year-old visited the north Londoners' training complex on Hotspur Way in midweek and left impressed with the Argentine's vision for the club. 

It is thought that Tottenham will continue to pursue the Brazilian in order to get the deal over the line this month, however Pochettino also revealed he is not the only one being monitored. 


Despite not naming names, the 45-year-old claimed that he has a number of options to choose from ahead of the window shutting on Wednesday. 


"Of course we have some options", the Spurs boss told football.london following his side's dissapointing 1-1 draw with Newport County in the FA Cup fourth-round on Saturday evening. 

"We are going in the last few days to see if we can add players that add good quality.

"If not then it won't happen. But it's about in the next few days to see if we have some possibilities with some players.

"There's a lot of rumours about different players", he added when asked specifically about PSG's Moura. 

"You know I never talk about rumours. We'll see what happens in the last few days."

Spurs will be hoping that any additions to their squad before the end of the month can provide an instant impact, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League, as well as Juventus in the Champions League, their next four tests. 

