Newcastle Handed Monday Night Deadline by Feyenoord for Striker Nicolai Jorgensen

Newcastle United are to be handed the deadline of Monday evening to come up with an acceptable bid Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgensen, according to reports.





After a week of speculation, the Magpies had their £15m offer rebuffed for the 27-year-old, with the Dutch giants in a strong financial position and keen to hold out for £20m.





However, according to The Chronicle, if the north east side are willing to table the extra £5m requested those funds will have to be raised 24 hours before the transfer deadline cut off.

Newcastle have had a bid knocked back by Feyenoord for striker Nicolai Jorgensen. We’re told Mike Ashley is willing to break the club’s 12-year-old transfer record for the Danish international, but the Dutch side are looking for more than £20m. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 23, 2018

Feyenoord currently find themselves fifth in the Eredivisie, six points behind AZ Alkmaar who lie in the final guaranteed Europa League playoffs place.





But, the Rotterdam club have the possibility to qualify for Europe should they gain success in the KNVB Cup - the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup - where they tackle PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals.





However, the problem for Newcastle is that Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face off against their fellow nation's giants on transfer deadline day, and the De Kuip stadium boss is keen for clarity as his side prepare for the contest.

Really enjoying people slagging of Nicolai Jorgensen for being Dutch...except for the fact that he’s Danish...brilliant #nufc — Taylor Not Besty ⚽️ (@TaylorandBesty) January 24, 2018

The 42-year-old has demanded to know whether he can field Jorgensen in arguably his side's biggest match of the season, and does not want any outside interference distracting his players as they prepare.





The report claims that the interest linking the Denmark international to Newcastle has turned the player's head, given his rather uncharacteristic red card during Feyenoord’s 2-0 defeat to Ajax earlier this month.





It is thought, however, that if the 27-year-old frontman was to be named in Van Bronckhorst's squad for their crucial clash with PSV, then the striker's dream move to the Premier League would be over, for now at least.