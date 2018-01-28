Newcastle United Circle as Kelechi Iheanacho Eyes Leicester City Exit

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho with the Nigeria international reportedly looking to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Iheanacho scored twice in Leicester's 5-1 thrashing of Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday, taking his tally to four in the competition this season, but he has started just two Premier League games for Leicester since joining from Manchester City in August 2017.

Rafael Benitez meanwhile is desperate to strengthen his Newcastle side ahead of the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and The Mirror claim that The Magpies are monitoring Iheanacho's situation closely.

The confusion surrounding the ownership situation at Newcastle has so far hampered Benitez' ability to do business in this January transfer window, leaving the club with little time to do make any signings before the window closes on Wednesday.

It is claimed that any deal for Iheanacho will depend on Newcastle's pursuit of striker Nicolai Jorgensen from Dutch side Feyenoord.

While Iheanacho has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, Jorgensen has scored nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the defending Dutch champions this season.

Newcastle currently sit fifteenth in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone, with just six points covering the whole of the bottom half of the Premier League table with fourteen games of the season remaining.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters