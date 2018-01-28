Newcastle United Circle as Kelechi Iheanacho Eyes Leicester City Exit

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho with the Nigeria international reportedly looking to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Iheanacho scored twice in Leicester's 5-1 thrashing of Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday, taking his tally to four in the competition this season, but he has started just two Premier League games for Leicester since joining from Manchester City in August 2017.

What a great performance by the whole team, very well deserved result. As always our fans were fantastic!!Pleased to add to my FA Cup tally #GodIsTheKindest!!🙏 #FearlessFox pic.twitter.com/cRLxSQiMpg — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) January 27, 2018

Rafael Benitez meanwhile is desperate to strengthen his Newcastle side ahead of the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and The Mirror claim that The Magpies are monitoring Iheanacho's situation closely.

The confusion surrounding the ownership situation at Newcastle has so far hampered Benitez' ability to do business in this January transfer window, leaving the club with little time to do make any signings before the window closes on Wednesday.

It is claimed that any deal for Iheanacho will depend on Newcastle's pursuit of striker Nicolai Jorgensen from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City in the January transfer window, according to The Mirror #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Iodm393Tuo — NUFC Index (@NUFC_Index) January 28, 2018

While Iheanacho has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, Jorgensen has scored nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the defending Dutch champions this season.

Newcastle currently sit fifteenth in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone, with just six points covering the whole of the bottom half of the Premier League table with fourteen games of the season remaining.