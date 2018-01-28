Representative of PSG Winger Lucas Moura Expects £22m Spurs Move to go Through

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

According to Get French Football News, representatives of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura have revealed that the Brazilian’s proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur is expected to go through.


According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Spurs will have to fork out around £22m to acquire the 25-year-old.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Moura has been extremely out-of-favour in Unai Emery’s side so far this season, managing just 72 league minutes throughout the entirety of this campaign- though managing to register a goal and an assist in his six cameo appearances.

It is believed that Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal are still monitoring the forward’s situation, as well as a host of Spanish clubs, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side are leading the pack for the Brazilian international’s signature.

Should Spurs get their man, Moura will become the second PSG player to join the club this season, after full-back Serge Aurier ditched Paris for London in the summer.

Though there hasn’t been much communication from Moura or his representatives regarding the proposed move, someone close to the Moura camp updated the media regarding the negotiations.

Reported by Get French Football News, it was revealed: "We expect a quick conclusion. Everything is going very much in the right way."

Tottenham are again working with Pini Zahavi in the negotiations to bring Moura to the Premier League. Zahavi was heavily involved in the deal which brought Aurier to Spurs and was instrumental in seeing the transfer go through.

Another want-away player at PSG is Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore, who has an array of sides reportedly interested in signing him. However, the Parisians are sticking to their guns and refusing to sell the midfielder. 

