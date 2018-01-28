The U.S. men's national team continues its rebuilding process after failing to reach the World Cup with a January camp-ending friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (9:30 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas).

Both sides are bringing inexperienced, largely domestic-based sides to the match, meaning plenty of new opportunities for players seeking larger roles down the line. Among the players looking to make names for themselves under interim manager Dave Sarachan are New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams, Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, D.C. United winger Paul Arriola and Philadelphia Union forward CJ Sapong. Sarachan is 0-0-1 as interim manager since taking over for Bruce Arena, leading the Americans to a 1-1 draw in Portugal in November.

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, which also missed the World Cup, the bulk of its talent–Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibisevic and Asmir Begovic among them–has remained overseas given that the match falls outside of a FIFA international fixture window. A mostly uncapped group is paced by Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin, whose 55 caps and 11 goals are by far the most on the roster.

Here is the USA's starting lineup for the match:

Ready to go under the 💡s in LA. Meet your starting XI for #USAvBIH.



Here are the rosters for the game:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids), Ian Harkes (D.C. United), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC), Rubio Rubin (Unattached), CJ Sapong (Philadelphia Union)

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

GOALKEEPERS: Kenan Pirić (HSK Zrinjski), Ibrahim Šehić (FC Qarabag), Nemanja Trjulja (FK Borac Banja Luka)

DEFENDERS: Almir Bekić (FK Sarajevo), Daniel Graovac (FK Željezničar), Marko Mihojević (FK Sarajevo), Besim Šerbečić (FK Radnik Bijeljina), Darko Todorović (FK Sloboda Tuzla)

MIDFIELDERS: Dino Beširevic (FK Radnik Bijeljina), Marijan Ćavar (Eintracht Frankfurt), Zoran Kvrižic (HNK Rijeka), Stjepan Lončar (NK Široki Breijeg), Haris Medunjanin (Philadelphia Union), Elvis Sarić (FK Sarajevo), Adnan Šećerović (FK Mladost Doboj Kakanj), Ognjen Todorović (HSK Zrinjski), Tomislav Tomić (NK Olimpija Ljubljana), Goran Zakarić (FK Željezničar)

FORWARDS: Mersudin Ahmetović (FK Sarajevo), Nemanja Bilbija (HSK Zrinjski), Elvir Coljić (FK Krupa), Elvir Ibisevic (University of Nebraska-Omaha), Luka Menalo (NK Široki Brijeg)