How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly on Sunday, January 28.

By Avi Creditor
January 28, 2018

The U.S. men's national team kicks off its 2018 and closes its annual January camp with a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina at StubHub Center in California on Sunday night.

The Americans are still coping with missing the World Cup, and interim manager Dave Sarachan has called in a younger, less experienced side to begin building toward the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Among the players called in to watch at New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams, Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan and Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Bosnia-Herzegovina also missed the World Cup and has a largely domestic-based and inexperienced team, with the match falling on a non-FIFA date. Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin leads the visitors, who will also play against Mexico in San Antonio on their trip to the United States.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV: Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters