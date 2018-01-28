The U.S. men's national team kicks off its 2018 and closes its annual January camp with a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina at StubHub Center in California on Sunday night.

The Americans are still coping with missing the World Cup, and interim manager Dave Sarachan has called in a younger, less experienced side to begin building toward the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Among the players called in to watch at New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams, Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan and Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Bosnia-Herzegovina also missed the World Cup and has a largely domestic-based and inexperienced team, with the match falling on a non-FIFA date. Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin leads the visitors, who will also play against Mexico in San Antonio on their trip to the United States.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV: Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.