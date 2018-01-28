West Ham Prod Late Talks With Chinese Club to Bring Graziano Pelle Back to the Premier League

West Ham boss David Moyes will be pushing for more reinforcements as the transfer window nears its close this coming Wednesday, and could bring Graziano Pelle back to the Premier League.

The former Southampton forward is currently at Chinese Super League team Shandong Luneng, and could make a prompt return to the Premier League with West Ham.





According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (via HITC), West Ham have begun talks with Pelle's Chinese club, though the Daily Mail is reporting that the potential stumbling block of the Italian's wages could cool off any Hammers interests.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Moyes has already strengthened his midfield earlier this transfer window with the acquisition of Inter Milan's Joao Mario and now hopes to improve his frontline with the tall stature of Pelle. The Hammers boss doesn't boast the most prolific frontline, with an injury-ridden Andy Carroll and a misfiring Diafra Sahko.

The 32-year-old Italian forward netted 30 goals in 81 games during his Premier League stay with Southampton, before signing with Shandong Luneng in 2016. However, the Daily Mail have noted that he is reportedly earning £260k-per-week and the Hammers will have to convince him to take a drastic pay cut to sign for them.





Saturday saw West Ham crash out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat against Wigan in the fourth round of the competition. This signifies that more work needs to be done at West Ham, prompting Moyes to finalise some late moves before the transfer deadline expires Wednesday coming.