West Ham Prod Late Talks With Chinese Club to Bring Graziano Pelle Back to the Premier League

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

West Ham boss David Moyes will be pushing for more reinforcements as the transfer window nears its close this coming Wednesday, and could bring Graziano Pelle back to the Premier League.

The former Southampton forward is currently at Chinese Super League team Shandong Luneng, and could make a prompt return to the Premier League with West Ham.


According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (via  HITC), West Ham have begun talks with Pelle's Chinese club, though the Daily Mail is reporting that the potential stumbling block of the Italian's wages could cool off any Hammers interests.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

(You may be interested in reading Moyes branding Arthur Masuaku as 'despicable' after his sending off in FA Cup defeat) 

Moyes has already strengthened his midfield earlier this transfer window with the acquisition of Inter Milan's Joao Mario and now hopes to improve his frontline with the tall stature of Pelle. The Hammers boss doesn't boast the most prolific frontline, with an injury-ridden Andy Carroll and a misfiring Diafra Sahko. 

The 32-year-old Italian forward netted 30 goals in 81 games during his Premier League stay with Southampton, before signing with Shandong Luneng in 2016. However, the Daily Mail have noted that he is reportedly earning £260k-per-week and the Hammers will have to convince him to take a drastic pay cut to sign for them. 


Saturday saw West Ham crash out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat against Wigan in the fourth round of the competition. This signifies that more work needs to be done at West Ham, prompting Moyes to finalise some late moves before the transfer deadline expires Wednesday coming.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters