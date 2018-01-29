Arsenal Fans Urge Club to Go for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez Rather Than Aubameyang

Arsenal are closing in on a club record deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates. However, some fans would prefer them to use that money to bring Riyad Mahrez to the club.

Leicester City's Algerian winger was spotted leaving the Emirates having watched Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup semi final last week fuelling more speculation that is future may lie away from the King Power Stadium.

One Arsenal fan on Twitter said: "If we don’t get Aubameyang... why not go back for Mahrez..." while another set their sights on one of Mahrez's Leicester teammates.

"Would honestly prefer Arsenal to splash for Mahrez and Maguire than Aubameyang and Evans now."

Since Craig Shakespeare was sacked in October, Mahrez has been revitalised by manager Claude Puel. He scored a lovely goal in the New Year's Day win over Huddersfield, following that up with a solo strike in the last Premier League match against Watford.

That took his tally for the season up to seven in the league, one behind Leicester's top scorer, Jamie Vardy.

Mahrez sat out the weekend FA Cup win at League One Peterborough United but is expected to return for Wednesday night's Premier League trip to Everton.

Puel has been adamant that Mahrez is not for sale in this transfer window and it is beginning to look like that Leicester fans will breathe another huge sigh of relief when the transfer window closes later this week.