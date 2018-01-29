Arsenal Finally 'Close' to Sealing Huge Aubameyang Deal as 'Fee Nearly Agreed'

Arsenal look as if they will actually seal the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer deadline day on Wednesday night, with the latest reports overnight on Sunday suggesting the deal is now very 'close' indeed.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

It was said over the weekend by Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc that several bids from the Gunners have been rejected.

Manager Arsene Wenger had also previously admitted that no deal was close to completion, while Aubameyang then played 90 minutes for Dortmund against Freiburg on Saturday, that was despite having been omitted from selection for the two games before.

BREAKING: Arsenal close to reaching agreement to sign to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for club-record fee in region of £60m. Transfer won’t be sanctioned until #BVB have replacement lined up - remains unclear if that will be Olivier Giroud or not #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 28, 2018

Now, however, both BBC Sport and Sky Sports have independently reported that the clubs, while still talking, are 'close' to reaching the crucial agreement over the transfer fee. That figure is apparently likely to hit the £60m that Dortmund have been holding out for.

It remains to be seen whether Olivier Giroud will head in the opposite direction, but Dortmund have insisted that they must have a replacement secured before the deal goes through.

As for personal terms, journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Aubameyang will sign a three-and-a-half year contract with Arsenal that will see him earn €10m (£8.8m) per season.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are working to finalize Aubameyang deal in next hours. Details and add ons to reach total agreement. Contract until 2021 and €10M/season ready for Auba. Work in progress... 🔴 #AFC #Aubameyang #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2018

Eager Arsenal fans have tipped the Gabonese international to inherit the vacant number 14 shirt once worn with such distinction by Gunners legend Thierry Henry. The jersey was occupied by Theo Walcott for a decade until his departure to Everton earlier this month.

It had been thought that Aubameyang could take the number seven shirt - he wears 17 for Dortmund and previously wore seven at Saint-Etienne - but that was handed to new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan soon after his arrival from Manchester United instead.