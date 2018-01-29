Bayern's New Signing Sandro Wagner Claims He is 'the Best German Striker' After Getting Off the Mark

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has suggested he is 'the best striker in Germany' after completing the scoring in their 5-2 Bundesliga win over TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Wagner moved to the Allianz Arena on New Year's Day after enjoying an 18-month spell at Die Kraichgauer, where he scored 15 Bundesliga goals.

The 30-year old got off the mark for his new club on Saturday, and revealed after the game that he believes he is the best striker in the country.

“In my eyes I’m the best German striker,” he said. "And without relying on statistics, as I couldn’t care less about those. To me, It’s just important that my performance is up to standard. I’m with the best team in Germany, scored a goal, and so I’m where I should be.”





Wagner's career has come full circle, having left the Bavarian giants in search of first-team football a decade ago. He has gone to establish himself in the German national side, joint top-scoring alongside Thomas Muller with five goals during their World Cup qualification campaign.

His move to Bayern has seen many question whether he has harmed his international aspirations, with the former Duisburg and Werder Bremen striker likely to play second fiddle to Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski. Wagner doesn't see it that way though, and was full of confidence for the future after netting his first goal in Bayern colours.

(You may also be interested in Stay in Your Lane: 4 Strikers Better Than the Self-Proclaimed 'Best German Striker' Sandro Wagner)

“Today was just a quick match [for me],” he said. “But I’m glad as I’ve scored my first goal for Bayern. I’ve had 30 minutes on the pitch and already scored a goal. It feels good.”

Bayern's dominant win at the weekend has seen them stretch their lead to 16 points at the top of the Bundesliga, with the title likely to be heading back to Bavaria for the 28th time.