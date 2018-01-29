BT Sport Commentator Suggests That Newcastle Are Close to Signing Much-Needed Striker

Sitting a worrying 15th in the Premier League table and just a point above the relegation zone, it hasn't exactly been the dream return to the top flight for Newcastle United.

A lack of attacking options has inhibited the Magpies this season, with Joselu their top scorer with a measly four goals.

Nonetheless, Ian Darke reported during the live coverage of Newcastle's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea that they are close to finalising a deal for a new striker (HITC). The man in question is Feyenoord forward, Nicolai Jorgensen.

The BT Sport commentator has revealed that Newcastle United just have some 'last minute haggling to do' to sign the Danish striker.

Jorgensen, 27, is an accomplished forward, making 28 appearances for his national team and featuring for European sides such as Bayer Leverkusen and Copenhagen. In addition to this, he is a physical presence, standing at 6"3, and with an eye for goal, converting 26 goals within 43 appearances for Feyenoord.

Newcastle United have certainly struggled in front of goal this season, with none of their players yet to reach double figures within the goal tally.

In addition to this, the likes of Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace and Glenn Murray of Brighton have converted more this season than current top goalscorer Joselu, which certainly highlights the issue within the North East.

Newcastle will take on Burnley in their next fixture as Rafa Benitez will look to mastermind a historic Premier League survival for the Magpies.