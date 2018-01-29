Cardiff's Joe Bennett Apologises to Leroy Sane After Horrific Leg Breaker Challenge

Cardiff City's Joe Bennett has taken to Twitter in order to apologise to Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, following Bennett's vicious tackle on the German during the FA Cup fourth round encounter between the two players' respective teams.

While the Premier League leaders ran out 2-0 winners over their Championship opponents, the mood following the victory was somewhat soured as a result of the nasty challenge on Sane - with Pep Guardiola demanding referees protect players.

In what can only be described as a leg breaker (the Cardiff player taking out Sane with his studs up, connecting halfway up the youngster's shin) from the side; Bennett's so-called attempt to get the ball could've definitely caused Sane some serious damage as he looked to snuff out the Man City attack as they broke just outside the Cardiff box.

With many claiming that full-back should've received his marching orders from referee Lee Mason, Bennett escaped with only a yellow card (though he did eventually receive a second yellow in the dying moments of the game).

Just seen a replay of Bennett's awful foul on Sane. The cynicism was clear at first viewing but it's only now I see how high it was on Sane's leg. Should have been a red. — Dafydd Pritchard (@DafPritchard) January 28, 2018

However, it seems that the Englishman has realised the recklessness of his attack on Sane, and has moved to apologise to the 22-year-old via Twitter, claiming that his vile challenge was merely a "mistimed attempt":

1. Just want to apologise to Leroy Sané for my tackle today. I tried to stop the counter attack and completely mistimed my attempt. — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018

"I just want to apologise to Leroy Sane for my tackle today. I tried to stop the coutner attack and completely mistimed my attempt." The Englishman began on his Twitter page.

"I didn't mean to catch him like I did. I hope it's nothing serious and he recovers quickly."

As Cardiff drop out of the FA Cup, Guardiola's City continue to fight on four fronts as the season goes on, hoping to pull off an incredible quadruple in winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League and Champions League.