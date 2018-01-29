Details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Wages Leaked as Arsenal Deal Draws Nearer

Arsenal are confident of completing the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his expected wages were revealed, the Mirror have reported.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly holding out for a fee of £60m after rejecting two bids deemed to be insufficient.

Arsenal are still determined to secure the signature of the Gabonese forward, and he is expected to sign a three-and-a-half year deal worth £180,000-a-week before the close of the transfer window.

But the Gunners are aware that the potential transfer could be drawn out until the latter stages of the window.





Aubameyang started in Dortmund's 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Freiburg on Saturday, but that has been seen simply as a way of putting further pressure on Arsenal.

Negotiations have left striker Olivier Giroud's future at the Emirates in doubt, with Arsenal reluctant to let him leave until Aubameyang's signing is sealed.

The Frenchman was linked with a switch to Dortmund, but is believed to be uncertain over a move to Germany.





He has also been at the centre of reports suggesting interest from Chelsea, although the Blues now appear to have prioritised Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Giroud is looking for more regular first team football ahead of this summer's World Cup, and will be surplus to requirements should Aubameyang arrive.

Arsenal are also looking to add West Brom defender Jonny Evans to their January purchases, but are not currently willing to meet the £20m asking price.

Giroud will likely need to be offloaded if the Gunners are to sign both Aubameyang and Evans.