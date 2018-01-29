Report: Everton Targets Hoffenheim Captain Kevin Vogt to Help Defensive Woes

Hoffenheim captain Kevin Vogt is attracting interest from Everton, as Sam Allardyce wishes to improve upon the defensive liabilities rife at the club.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Hoffenheim captain Kevin Vogt is attracting interest from Everton, as Sam Allardyce wishes to improve upon the defensive liabilities rife at the club.

Everton have not won since before Christmas, losing four of their last seven games, but still remain in the top half of the Premier League.

However, the Toffees have conceded the fifth most goals in the league - worse than all three promoted teams - despite ample spending in the summer.

Consequently, the club are looking at reinforcements to plug the gaps and the Daily Mail claim Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt is being eyed as a candidate to alleviate the stress on the back-line.

The Merseyside Blues have also been linked with Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi as Davy Klaassen has largely failed to impress since arriving from Ajax.

Meanwhile, Vogt has been an integral player for Hoffenheim since arriving in the summer of 2016 from 1. FC Köln.

The captain was a major factor behind Hoffenheim conceding the second fewest goals last season and, subsequently, their fourth-placed finish and a European berth.

Vogt may be a familiar name to many Everton fans, having played against Liverpool in the Champions League playoff in August.

The 26-year-old has experience in midfield too, having played there for FC Köln and FC Augsburg, but was converted into a center back role by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hoffenheim will likely be reluctant to lose out on another valuable player, having lost the trio of Sebastian Rudy, Niklas Süle and Sandro Wagner to FC Bayern München.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters