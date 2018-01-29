Hoffenheim captain Kevin Vogt is attracting interest from Everton, as Sam Allardyce wishes to improve upon the defensive liabilities rife at the club.

Everton have not won since before Christmas, losing four of their last seven games, but still remain in the top half of the Premier League.

However, the Toffees have conceded the fifth most goals in the league - worse than all three promoted teams - despite ample spending in the summer.

Consequently, the club are looking at reinforcements to plug the gaps and the Daily Mail claim Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt is being eyed as a candidate to alleviate the stress on the back-line.

The Merseyside Blues have also been linked with Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi as Davy Klaassen has largely failed to impress since arriving from Ajax.

Meanwhile, Vogt has been an integral player for Hoffenheim since arriving in the summer of 2016 from 1. FC Köln.

The captain was a major factor behind Hoffenheim conceding the second fewest goals last season and, subsequently, their fourth-placed finish and a European berth.

Vogt may be a familiar name to many Everton fans, having played against Liverpool in the Champions League playoff in August.

The 26-year-old has experience in midfield too, having played there for FC Köln and FC Augsburg, but was converted into a center back role by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hoffenheim will likely be reluctant to lose out on another valuable player, having lost the trio of Sebastian Rudy, Niklas Süle and Sandro Wagner to FC Bayern München.