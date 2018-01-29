FA Cup Fifth-Round Draw: Man City Draws Wigan in 2013 Final Rematch

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round took place on Monday, and it has thrown up a plethora of intriguing ties.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Jose Mourinho's Man United side, having beaten Yeovil 4-0 on Friday night, has been drawn against either Huddersfield or Birmingham City, while cross-city rivals Man City, fresh from their 2-0 victory away at Cardiff on Sunday will face Wigan in a tantalizing repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which the Latics sensationally won.

Tottenham, who perhaps rather fortunately face a replay against League Two side Newport County after their late leveler, could line up against either Millwall or Rochdale, if they can negotiate their way past the Exiles.  

The ties for the fifth round are as follows:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Notts County or Swansea

West Brom vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Hull City

Leicester vs Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham vs Man Utd

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

The fifth round ties will be played on the weekend of February 17-18.

