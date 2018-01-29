Gerard Pique Signs His New Barcelona Contract Through 2022

The deal had been agreed upon last month, and the center back put pen to paper on Monday.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has now signed the new long-term contract that he agreed with the club last month during a special ceremony at Camp Nou on Monday.

Barça announced on 18th January that a four-and-a-half year deal was in place for Pique to extend his stay at the club to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The long-serving center back, who first joined the club's youth team in 1997 at the age of 10, has now formally put pen to paper to tie everything up and make the new contract official.

Soon to celebrate his 31st birthday, Pique has played over 420 games for his boyhood club and is one of the most decorated players of his generation anywhere in the world.

Pique has won six La Liga titles to date, five Copas del Rey and three Champions Leagues. He has been part of both historic Barcelona trebles (2008/09 and 2014/15) and is also a three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Tipped to serve Barça at boardroom level when his playing days are over - his grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, was formerly a vice-president at the club, Pique also spent four years at Manchester United between the ages of 17 and 21, a period that gave him valuable experience.

He was a Champions League winner with the English side in 2007/08, meaning his career tally in Europe's elite club competition stands at four wins overall.

With Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters