Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has now signed the new long-term contract that he agreed with the club last month during a special ceremony at Camp Nou on Monday.

Barça announced on 18th January that a four-and-a-half year deal was in place for Pique to extend his stay at the club to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The long-serving center back, who first joined the club's youth team in 1997 at the age of 10, has now formally put pen to paper to tie everything up and make the new contract official.

Soon to celebrate his 31st birthday, Pique has played over 420 games for his boyhood club and is one of the most decorated players of his generation anywhere in the world.

Pique has won six La Liga titles to date, five Copas del Rey and three Champions Leagues. He has been part of both historic Barcelona trebles (2008/09 and 2014/15) and is also a three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Tipped to serve Barça at boardroom level when his playing days are over - his grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, was formerly a vice-president at the club, Pique also spent four years at Manchester United between the ages of 17 and 21, a period that gave him valuable experience.

He was a Champions League winner with the English side in 2007/08, meaning his career tally in Europe's elite club competition stands at four wins overall.

With Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012.