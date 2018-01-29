Joe Hart Willing to Terminate West Ham Loan Early to Improve World Cup Chances

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is willing to end his loan move at West Ham early to increase his chances of being selected for the World Cup in Russia, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international spent last season on loan at Serie A side Torino, but failed to impress during his stint in Italy.

Initially pushed out by Claudio Bravo, Hart's chances of returning to prominence with City seem bleak following the arrival of Ederson from Benfica.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The 30-year-old was the first-choice at West Ham during Slaven Bilić's reign, but has struggled to impress new manager David Moyes since.


Hart has made just seven appearances for the Hammers since Moyes took over in November, with Adrián now seemingly ahead in the pecking order.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

West Ham have only won one their matches in which Hart has featured as they still face the possibility of relegation.


England manager Gareth Southgate has previously stated players will be chosen on merit and with the shot-stopper out of favour in London, he may be forced to seek a new club.


West Ham recently completed the loan signing of João Mário from Internazionale, and have been linked with Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Hart faces an uphill task to oust both Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland from the first-team picture, as both have been regulars for Everton and Stoke, respectively.


West Ham will have only safety to focus on, however, following the FA Cup fourth round loss to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

