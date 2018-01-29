Joey Barton Says Newcastle Should Attempt to Sign Leicester Forward Kelechi Iheanacho

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Joey Barton has suggested that Newcastle should go in for Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho, amid rumours of the Magpies being interested in the Nigerian

When speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport, Barton said: ''I like Iheanacho. I think he’s a young kids who needs games. I think if he gets games, he’ll score goals. He just needs a consistent run.''

Newcastle have been desperately looking for a new striker after struggling for goals in the first half of the season. After being linked with a whole host of names, many fans believe Iheanacho is the man they should go after. 

Iheanacho has struggled for first-team opportunities at Leicester this season following his £25m  move from Manchester City in the summer. 

He has been given his chance in the FA Cup, however, and proved again at the weekend that he will score goals when given the chance, netting twice in Leicester's 5-1 win over Peterborough. 

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

There will be no shortage of interest in the Nigerian if he is allowed to leave the Foxes and it is no surprise that Barton thinks he should move to the Magpies considering their struggle for goals. 

Newcastle have scored just 22 goals this season, with top scorer Joselu only bagging four. Bringing in a front-man is their priority and Iheanacho may be the man to help them avoid a second relegation in three years.

