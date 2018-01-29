Mourinho Says Man United Would Honor Zlatan's Wishes If He Wants to Leave

Jose Mourinho says he wouldn't stand in the way if Zlatan Ibrahimovic were to want to leave for the LA Galaxy.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he hasn't spoken to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic about a move away from Old Trafford, but claimed that if the move were to happen that he would help the Swede find a suitable club.

According to reports, Ibrahimovic is inching closer to a move to the MLS to join LA Galaxy, however neither club has yet made a statement about the transfer. Mourinho has insisted that he is yet to speak about any transfer with the Swedish international and claimed that if the Swede were to move that the club would help find a suitable employer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho stated: "If it's true and he wants a future at another club we are here to help. But Zlatan told me he wants to recover and feel ready to help the team."

Ibrahimovic is currently in the final months of his contract with the Red Devils, and at the age of 36, the Swede's next move could well be his final. 

Ibrahimovic has barely featured for United this season, mostly down to injury, and with the recent acquisition of Alexis Sanchez it seems now that Mourinho has already replaced the big Swede up front. 

At this point, it seems inevitable that Ibrahimovic will move away, the only question remains is where? Could he end up back at Malmo and make a heroic return? Or could we see him go to Germany - the only top league he is yet to play in. 

