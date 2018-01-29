Leicester City Set to Allow Striker to Return on Loan to Former Club

In 2016, Leicester City completed the unthinkable and lifted the Premier League trophy under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri.

Therefore, to remain competitive the following season, the Foxes made a number of summer signings including Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa. However, the forward is expected to leave the club temporarily this transfer window.

The Leicester Mercury has reported that Musa is expected to leave the former Premier League champions within the next 24 hours, returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan.

Musa, 25, is said to be keen on a move away from Leicester City as he wants to have more game time in the run-up to this year's World Cup. The 25-year-old has made just a single Premier League appearance this season and the Nigerian national team manager, Gernot Rohr, approves of the move.

"Musa is going back to Russia and this is very good news that he will be playing there," the Nigerian manager stated.

Rohr will hope to use the current Leicester City forward to great effect during the World Cup in Russia, as the 25-year-old played in the country for four years and accumulated 54 goals during the process.

Furthermore, he has stated the importance of Nigerian playing in a country such as Russia and how the national team will benefit from this.

"Musa playing in Russia is a positive development so that we will have the sympathy of the Russian fans," the former Bordeaux manager added.

CSKA Moscow's next fixture will take place against Red Star Belgrade in the knock-out stages of the Europa League. Therefore, the Russian side will hope to complete the signing prior to this meeting.