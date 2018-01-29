Leicester City Set to Allow Striker to Return on Loan to Former Club

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

In 2016,  Leicester City completed the unthinkable and lifted the Premier League trophy under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri. 

Therefore, to remain competitive the following season, the Foxes made a number of summer signings including Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa. However, the forward is expected to leave the club temporarily this transfer window. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Leicester Mercury has reported that Musa is expected to leave the former Premier League champions within the next 24 hours, returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan. 

Musa, 25, is said to be keen on a move away from Leicester City as he wants to have more game time in the run-up to this year's World Cup. The 25-year-old has made just a single Premier League appearance this season and the Nigerian national team manager, Gernot Rohr, approves of the move. 

"Musa is going back to Russia and this is very good news that he will be playing there," the Nigerian manager stated. 

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Rohr will hope to use the current Leicester City forward to great effect during the World Cup in Russia, as the 25-year-old played in the country for four years and accumulated 54 goals during the process. 

Furthermore, he has stated the importance of Nigerian playing in a country such as Russia and how the national team will benefit from this. 

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

"Musa playing in Russia is a positive development so that we will have the sympathy of the Russian fans," the former Bordeaux manager added. 

CSKA Moscow's next fixture will take place against Red Star Belgrade in the knock-out stages of the Europa League. Therefore, the Russian side will hope to complete the signing prior to this meeting. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters