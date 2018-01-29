Lionel Messi Takes Another Record Away From Cristiano Ronaldo With Winning Barcelona Free-Kick

A Monday morning in my life nowadays seems to be pretty much set in stone. Get up, breakfast, shower, walk the dog and then write about how Lionel Messi reached another milestone over the weekend.

Well, today, once again, is no different.

During Barcelona's comeback win, which saw opponents Deportivo Alaves take a shock lead midway through the first half through former Manchester City flop John Guidetti before Luis Suarez evened things up with just under 20 minutes to go, the Argentine wizard of course had to have his say in proceedings.

A Kick



A Victory



3 Points



GOAT Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wmkJf6rvTJ — BarcelonaBoy (@iBarcelonaBoy) January 29, 2018

Despite a below par performance from the Blaugrana, including full debutant Philippe Coutinho, Ernesto Valverde's side claimed yet another three points in their pursuit of La Liga title, and they had Messi to thank for it.

With just over five minutes remaining on the clock, the 30-year-old was offered the opportunity to slot the ball past helpless goalkeeper Fernando Pachecho from a 20-yard free-kick, and although arguably the greatest player to have ever lived recently claimed his motivation is solely team based, he will take great pride in securing another personal milestone.

With the converted dead-ball, according to OptaJose, the attacking maestro overtook rival Cristiano Ronaldo with the highest number of goals from a direct free-kick in La Liga since the 2003/04 season; 21 to 20.

21 - Lionel Messi has scored 21 direct free-kick goals in La Liga, more than any other player since at least 2003/04 (Cristiano Ronaldo, 20). Magic. pic.twitter.com/5INzUggstM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 28, 2018

However, as well as that, Messi's finish marked his 20th in the Spanish top-flight this campaign, a remarkable 10th consecutive year he has reached that feat, and considering he has not scored less than 23 times in the league since the 2008/09 term, I can see my Monday mornings continuing in the same vein for some time.