Liverpool Fans Lash Out at Unwanted Belgian Goalkeeper Via Twitter Following West Brom Defeat

Well, it is safe to say that goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is not the most popular man in Merseyside at this moment in time, or at any time for that matter.

Since the Belgian's arrival in 2013 for £9m, which even in today's market seems rather excessive, the goalkeeper has been ridiculed by the Liverpool fans and Premier League fans alike.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, it seems that enough is enough for the Anfield faithful as many Reds supporters have taken to Twitter to share their views about one of their starting goalkeepers (101 Great Goals).

Remember when Mignolet said he’s not happy rotating with Karius and might find another club? Mate I’ll drive you to the airport and pay for your flight you useless twat. — - (@AnfieldRd96) January 27, 2018

Playing Mignolet here is an absolute shocker. Klopp has made it absolutely clear now he has no future. What is the point? — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) January 27, 2018

In addition to this, some Liverpool fans have started to question the judgement of Jürgen Klopp by continuously picking a goalkeeper of his calibre.

The German manager may also be feeling the pressure as a statistic has been revealed that the former Borussia Dortmund manager has spent £380m on transfers during his time at the club, however, he is yet to win a single trophy.

Unfortunately, for the time being, the spotlight is currently being cast in the direction of Simon Mignolet, with many Liverpool fans joking about the Belgian's ability.

Tbf VAR has made more saves for us than Mignolet has tonight. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 27, 2018

Following Mignolet's shocking performance, it is believed that Jürgen Klopp is now in pursuit of Roma goalkeeper, Allison, who has performed exceptionally as of late within Serie A.

Nonetheless, Klopp is likely to favour Karius within the near future as Simon Mignolet's days within a Liverpool shirt may be over.