Liverpool Goalkeeper Danny Ward Praises Huddersfield and David Wagner

Danny Ward has spoke highly of Liverpool's next opponents Huddersfield and manager David Wagner, before both sides meet on Tuesday night.

The Welsh goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the Terriers, helping them seal promotion to the Premier League with heroics in the play-offs.

Asked on the official Liverpool website on what the Reds can expect in West Yorkshire, Ward praised the fans, as well as the team's adaptability and venom.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

""It can be an intimidating atmosphere. The Huddersfield fans really do get behind the team no matter what the score is, both home and away. At home, with a big team like us coming to the John Smith's [Stadium], it'll be a massive occasion for them.

"They have shown they can turn over big teams - earlier this season they beat Manchester United and it was fully deserved.

"They have learned from earlier games when they tried to play the same way they did in the Championship. They have adapted, they know they can't really press teams with much more quality than them.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"But we'll [Liverpool] obviously focus on ourselves - we believe we've got a the quality and mentality to go there and do a job."

Ward missed just one Championship game last season, but has found minutes a rarity on Merseyside - playing once in the EFL Cup loss to Leicester City.

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have failed to impress between the sticks, but the Reds have been linked with AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson as they aim to solve their weak point.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Ward also commended manager David Wagner - who previously worked with Jürgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund - in his interview.





"He is a very similar to the manager here [Klopp] in some ways, but completely different in others. The way they set up and like to play is very similar.





"Huddersfield know what they are; David Wagner used to drum into us that we were a small dog who wanted to take on all the big dogs, and that was in the Championship last year.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"They scrap for their lives and he has instilled that mentality in all of the boys there. They believe in his way of playing and they have shown that they can adapt.





"Tactically, he is very astute - and as a man, he was brilliant for me; he gave me good feedback, he told me what I was doing right and wrong, what he wanted you to keep doing.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He was the same with every player and treated them the same, whether he inherited them or brought them in. His man-management skills are top-class."





Both sides are in poor form with Huddersfield winless in six Premier League matches.





Liverpool, meanwhile, lost to rock bottom Swansea, before being dumped out of the FA Cup by West Brom, but can take motivation from winning the reverse fixture at Anfield.