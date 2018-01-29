Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Facing Race Against Injury Ahead of Tottenham's Visit to Anfield

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Liverpool could be without midfield ace Adam Lallana for their trip to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening, as well as the crunch visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday, after Jurgen Klopp confirmed yet another injury blow for the Englishman. 

The 29-year-old has started just two games so far this season after being sidelined for the opening three months due to a thigh problem. 

However, following his gentle return to action earlier this season, the former Southampton youth academy product was absent once again during the Reds' shock 3-2 FA Cup exit to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday due to a "small muscle tear".

It was hoped that Lallana would be available for selection during at leat on of Liverpool's duo of upcoming Premier League outings, but Klopp has since confirmed that even a showing against Spurs could be a push. 

"He's not ready for Huddersfield", the German told the Liverpool Echo ahead of his side's clash with the Terriers.

"Medical department told me no chance for West Brom, no chance for Huddersfield and a chance for Tottenham. After Tottenham for sure, but before Tottenham I don't know exactly."

Liverpool already find themselves without Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge reportedly through injury, as well as Emre Can via suspension, until at least after the visit of Spurs, and with claims stating that Klopp will not dip into the transfer market again this winter, the 50-year-old may well find his squad thinning as he approaches the business end of the campaign. 


The Reds currently sit just two points ahead of Tottenham in the final Champions League spot, and will be desperate to at least maintain their advantage when the north Londoners travel to Merseyside this weekend. 

