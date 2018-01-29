Napoli Boss Maurizio Sarri Claims Juventus Are Far Superior Following Victory Over Bologna

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Despite Napoli's fine form in Serie A, ascending to the top of the league following a 3-1 weekend win, the Ciucciarelli boss claims that reigning champions Juventus are far superior in every way, as reported by Calciomercato.

Throughout the current campaign, Napoli have been exceeding expectations, playing an exciting brand of attacking football and becoming Serie A pacesetters in the process, as they currently lead Juventus in the league by one point.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli's current success is no small feat, especially considering Juventus have lifted the last six consecutive Scudettos.

However, Maurizio Sarri is remaining realistic with his expectations as they title race between the Naples outfit and Juventus comes down to its climactic second half.

When asked of his side's chances of winning the league when compared to Juventus, Sarri said: "We cannot compare ourselves to Juventus. They are clearly superior in every way. Juve win 90 per cent of their matches. Our aim is to play beautifully. We like playing good football, enjoying ourselves and entertaining."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Since being appointed as Napoli manager in 2015, Sarri has worked to build and exciting side, capable of challenging Italy's elite and potentially claiming their first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season.


When questioned regarding adding to his squad, with emphasis on the rumours linking Sassuolo's Matteo Politano, Sarri responded saying: "It would not be right for me to talk about it. The boy played for Sassuolo 16 hours ago. 


"I don’t know whether the deal has moved forward or not, you will have to ask the sporting director. I don’t like talking about a boy who plays for another team. In my opinion he is a very good player, that’s it."

Napoli's next league game comes against Serie A strugglers Benevento at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito, with a win potentially taking them up to four points clear of Juventus

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters