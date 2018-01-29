Newcastle Fans React Angrily to Dwight Gayle's Lacklustre Chelsea Performance

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Newcastle fans have heavily criticised striker Dwight Gayle after his performance in Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. 

The 15th-placed Premier League side started the game brightly, forcing Chelsea's Caballero into a number of good saves. It was Chelsea who took the lead, however, when Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi finished coolly past Darlow in the 31st minute. 


Things unravelled from there somewhat, and Chelsea ran out eventual 3-0 winners as Newcastle were dumped out of the FA Cup.

Gayle, who has scored just three goals in 22 appearances for the Magpies this season, struggled to impose himself during the game, and the 27-year-old's perceived lack of effort was blasted by a number of Newcastle fans after the final whistle. 

Rafa Benitez is keen to strengthen his attacking options at St James' Park in the January window, and the Spaniard has reportedly been given the green light by owner Mike Ashley to bring in Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro. 

Dwight Gayle, on the other hand, has been linked with a move away from the North East, with Championship side Fulham eager to acquire the 27-year-old. The Cottagers tried to sign the Newcastle forward in the summer but their £15m bid was rejected. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Benitez will allow the forward to leave St James Park' before a replacement is found.


Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to secure a vital three points when they next face Burnley at home on Wednesday evening. The Magpies are just one point off 18th-placed Southampton. 

