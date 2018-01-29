Newcastle Fans React Angrily to Dwight Gayle's Lacklustre Chelsea Performance

Newcastle fans have heavily criticised striker Dwight Gayle after his performance in Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Things unravelled from there somewhat, and Chelsea ran out eventual 3-0 winners as Newcastle were dumped out of the FA Cup.

Gayle, who has scored just three goals in 22 appearances for the Magpies this season, struggled to impose himself during the game, and the 27-year-old's perceived lack of effort was blasted by a number of Newcastle fans after the final whistle.

Dwight Gayle is a shocking....SHOCKING....striker.



Nowhere near Prem quality. #NUFC — Burnsie 🎯⚽ NUFC ⚽🎯 (@BenArfaChance) January 28, 2018

Dwight Gayle is never going to be a PL striker & really doesn’t work hard enough when up front on his own. — Karen Walker 🏃‍♀️🧘‍♀️🏋️‍♀️🚴‍♂️⚽️ (@1karenannwalker) January 28, 2018

Is the downturn in form of Dwight Gayle purely down to his hamstring injuries last season or.... was last season a flash in the pan and this is the normal Dwight Gayle? #NUFC — Rafferty's Jukebox (@PercyArmsDisco) January 28, 2018

Despise Dwight Gayle's attitude. Lazy, entitled, quick to blame everyone else. #NUFC — Ben Holden (@BenHoldenM4TC) January 28, 2018

Dwight Gayle, please hand in your no.9 shirt at the door please. — Randeep Singh Sangha (@DrRandeepSangha) January 28, 2018

Rafa Benitez is keen to strengthen his attacking options at St James' Park in the January window, and the Spaniard has reportedly been given the green light by owner Mike Ashley to bring in Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to secure a vital three points when they next face Burnley at home on Wednesday evening. The Magpies are just one point off 18th-placed Southampton.