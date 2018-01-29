Pep Guardiola Wants Players Protected After Leroy Sane's Injury Sours Cardiff Victory

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called on officials to offer players more protection after Leroy Sane was injured in Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Championship side Cardiff City. 

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the Citizens in the 8th minute, when the Belgian swept an inch-perfect free-kick under the Bluebirds' wall and into the bottom corner. 

Raheem Sterling's header then made it 2-0 in the 37th minute, and Guardiola's side cruised through a comfortable second-half to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

Speaking after the match, the former Barcelona boss was pleased with his players, but less so with the officials. 

“Sane will be out,” Guardiola confirmed to Manchester City's official website. “I don’t know how long for, I am not a doctor. Tomorrow we will see.

"They [officials] have to protect the players.

“Not my players. All players.

“They [refs] are there to protect the players. When there is fault, there is fault, and when it is dangerous, it is dangerous," he insisted. 

“I don’t understand the goal [Bernardo] that we didn’t get, but that is okay. We can accept that. But they have to protect the players. They have to do their job. 

“I am delighted with everything,” Guardiola continued.

“It is difficult to come to Championship sides who are topping the table. What they do they do really well.

“We play a lot of competitions and no rest and we are still fighting every game. So proud."

Manchester City will find out who they will face in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday evening. The draw is expected to take place at 7:20pm and will be broadcasted live on BBC One. 

