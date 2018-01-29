Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to respond to criticism from Borussia Dortmund supporters amid reports of an imminent move to Arsenal.

Home supporters unveiled a banner during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Freiburg at the Westfalenstadion, which read: "No player is bigger than our club."

Aubameyang has made clear his intention to leave the club, and is expected to join Arsenal before the close of the transfer window.

And many Dortmund fans have expressed their discontent over his conduct in recent weeks. The Gabonese forward missed a team meeting and was dropped from the team by coach Peter Stoger as a result.

He was a surprise inclusion for Saturday's game, but was met by angered sections of the home support.

Aubameyang later posted an image on Instagram, with the caption "Hate me or love me", alongside some interestingly selected emojis.

Hate me or love me 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽📰🗞🤯🤯🤯🤪😆#aubameyang A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jan 26, 2018 at 5:26am PST

The post, inevitably, proved controversial, attracting over 11,000 comments.

Aubameyang is growing increasingly unpopular with Dortmund fans as an Arsenal move edges closer, but he has been defended by teammate Roman Burki.

“In the East and West stands, people come [to the stadium] to whistle and boo their own team," said the goalkeeper.

He added that such fans should “stay at home”, because “these people have no idea about football and [probably] have nothing better to do".

The Guardian have since reported that Arsenal have agreed a fee of £55.5m with Dortmund. But the Bundesliga club will only sanction the transfer when they have found a replacement.