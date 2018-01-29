Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds to Dortmund Fans' Pointed Tifo

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to respond to criticism from Borussia Dortmund supporters amid reports of an imminent move to Arsenal.

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to respond to criticism from Borussia Dortmund supporters amid reports of an imminent move to Arsenal.

Home supporters unveiled a banner during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Freiburg at the Westfalenstadion, which read: "No player is bigger than our club."

Aubameyang has made clear his intention to leave the club, and is expected to join Arsenal before the close of the transfer window.

And many Dortmund fans have expressed their discontent over his conduct in recent weeks. The Gabonese forward missed a team meeting and was dropped from the team by coach Peter Stoger as a result.

He was a surprise inclusion for Saturday's game, but was met by angered sections of the home support.

Aubameyang later posted an image on Instagram, with the caption "Hate me or love me", alongside some interestingly selected emojis. 

Hate me or love me 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽📰🗞🤯🤯🤯🤪😆#aubameyang

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

The post, inevitably, proved controversial, attracting over 11,000 comments.

Aubameyang is growing increasingly unpopular with Dortmund fans as an Arsenal move edges closer, but he has been defended by teammate Roman Burki.

“In the East and West stands, people come [to the stadium] to whistle and boo their own team," said the goalkeeper.

He added that such fans should “stay at home”, because “these people have no idea about football and [probably] have nothing better to do".

The Guardian have since reported that Arsenal have agreed a fee of £55.5m with Dortmund. But the Bundesliga club will only sanction the transfer when they have found a replacement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters