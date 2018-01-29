Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Open to the Idea of Summer Move to Chelsea

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to the idea of a summer move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

According to the Mirror, the Portuguese star is said to be unhappy at the Bernabeu and would be open to the idea of a move back to England. The report claims that Ronaldo could be used in a deal to bring Belgian Eden Hazard to Spain.

Speculation has surrounded Ronaldo all season long, especially with the former Manchester United man struggling in front of goal this campaign with only 20 goals in all competitions - pretty low by his standards.

There has been talk for years now of Ronaldo returning to the Premier League and it seems quite unlikely that the Portuguese forward would be making a comeback anytime soon. With 426 goals in 420 games for Madrid, Ronaldo is a cult hero at Madrid and has recently dismissed rumors of a move away from the Bernabeu.

After a successful two years under Zinedine Zidane, Madrid seem to be hitting a block in the road - with a major upheaval expected in the summer.

Madrid currently sit fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.