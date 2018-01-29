Southampton Keen on Bringing in Spurs Defender Kyle Walker-Peters on Loan

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Southampton are interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan to shore up defensive problems before the window closes.

The full-back has made just four starts across all competitions for Spurs, with competition rife at the club.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier occupy the two right-back roles, while the left-hand side is dominaated by Ben Davies and Danny Rose.

Subsequently, The Sun claim Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino wishes to take the 20-year-old on loan as cover for Cedric Soares.

Following the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, Southampton have fallen into the relegation zone and currently sit third from bottom.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Also reported is Swansea are interested in Walker-Peters, though the Saints lead the race for acquiring the signature. Both sides have conceded 35 league goals each.

Spurs are, however, looking to improve in the transfer window to solve their league form, but have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Bordeaux winger Malcom.

Walker-Peters made his debut for the first team on the opening day of the season in the win against Newcastle, playing the full match.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The England under-20 international started in the FA Cup fourth round draw to Newport County on Saturday, but was replaced by Son Heung-Min at half-time.

The replay will come as a nuisance to Mauricio Pochettino - who rates Walker-Peters highly - as it arrives in the middle of matches against Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus.

