VIDEO: Edinson Cavani Gifted Unusual Trophy After Breaking PSG Goalscoring Record

Edinson Cavani needed just 11 Ligue 1 minutes against Montpellier to put Paris Saint-Germain into the lead, with the 30-year-old striker overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimović as the Parisians all-time record goalscorer in the process.





The Uruguayan forward tapped the ball into an empty net after some clever work between Neymar and Adrien Rabiot to take his goal tally for PSG to 157 - just one higher than Ibrahimović's record in Paris.





Cavani was even congratulated by the referee after the goal before being given a yellow card for his passionate celebrations. However, it was the award that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave to the striker that appeared to raise the most eyebrows.

After giving a brief post-match speech at the Parc des Princes, Cavani was presented with a unique award for reaching the impressive milestone.

The gift was a small statue of the Uruguayan striker celebrating a goal - leaving some fans joking that it was all PSG could afford after buying Neymar in the summer.

Quand tu soulèves le trophée de meilleur buteur de l’histoire du @PSG_inside 🙌



🏅🏆 #Cavani157 pic.twitter.com/qG9BRH35Tc — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 27, 2018

PSG went on to comfortably win the match 4-0, with Ángel Di María's clever finish and a Neymar brace extending their lead at the top of the league to 11 points.





The Parisians were helped in increasing their lead in Ligue 1 by Bordeaux. Les Girondins secured an outstanding 3-1 victory over Lyon, with all four goals coming in a captivating first half of football.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Nicolas de Préville put Bordeaux in front with 22 minutes on the clock and after Malcom was adjudged to have been fouled in the penalty area, the Brazilian brushed himself off to double the hosts' advantage.

Although Marcelo's first Ligue 1 goal minutes before half-time appeared to get Lyon back into the game, Anthony Lopes needlessly gave away another penalty before the break and Gaëtan Laborde converted to ensure Les Gones were left empty-handed at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.