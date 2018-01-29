West Brom Signs Daniel Sturridge on Loan From Liverpool

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season.

By 90Min
Sturridge has been linked with moves to a number of clubs during the January transfer window, with Newcastle; Sevilla and Inter all reportedly close to deals for the striker before West Brom emerged as shock favorites to sign the striker on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to West Brom's website after announcing the deal on Monday night, Baggies manager Alan Pardew said: “This is a big coup for us and I speak for my staff and my players and say ‘thank you’ to Daniel for agreeing to assist us in League and Cup. 

“He has fantastic talent and will strengthen our ambitions on both fronts.”

England international Sturridge has fallen behind the likes of Roberto Firmino; Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the pecking order this season, making just five starts for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

With just 19 Premier League goals this season, West Brom will welcome the additional attacking threat of Sturridge, who did not feature for Liverpool in West Brom's 3-2 victory at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Sturridge could make his West Brom debut as early as Wednesday night, when Alan Pardew takes his relegation threatened side to the Etihad Stadium to face runaway league leaders Manchester City, the club where Sturridge began his professional career in 2006 at just 16 years of age.

