West Ham Left Embarrassed After Ironically Calling Masuaku 'King of the Dribble' in Match Programme

West Ham United have been left red faced after titling disgraced full-back Arthur Masuaku as the 'King of the Dribble' only a week prior to his sending off against Wigan for spitting at Nick Powell.

Even Masuaku's own manager in David Moyes has branded the defender's actions as 'despicable'. The Frenchman was handed a straight red card during his side's 2-0 defeat to Wigan on the weekend after spitting at midfielder Nick Powell during an on-pitch dispute.

However, The Sun have now revealed that the match day programme for the Hammers' encounter with Bournemouth claimed that their very own defender was the King of the Dribble' - how ironic.

In a sense, they're not wrong. Masuaku has completed the fourth most successful dribbles in the Premier League this season with 106; behind only Wilfried Zaha (153), Eden Hazard (131) and Riyad Mahrez (119).

We're not quite sure, though, if gobbing at an opponent counts towards that statistic; and even if it does, the incident happened in the FA Cup - so it wouldn't have had any effect regardless.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The full-back is now facing the possibility of a six game ban as a result of his vile behaviour, and has been fined two weeks' wages by West Ham - and was even called into training on Sunday to receive an earful from manager Moyes.

Who knew that releasing a bit of saliva from your mouth would cause such a whirlwind of hatred? He did. We all did. Spitting has long been seen as quite possibly the worst form of retaliation in a match, and Masuaku deserves all the punishment he gets.