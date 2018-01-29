West Ham are reportedly ready to pay £20m for Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Hammers have been unlucky with injuries this season, especially in the middle of the park. According to Sky Sports, the London club are ready to dish out £20m for Schneiderlin as they look to bring in the Frenchman before the end of the window.

West Ham have been busy in this window with the signing of Joao Mario from Inter Milan, and it seems they are in the hunt for yet another midfielder in Schneiderlin. The 28-year-old has featured 19 times for Everton this season, and after James McCarthy's injury the Toffees will not want to lose another midfielder.

For West Ham the acquisition of Schneiderlin might be a bit of a panic buy due to their current injury crisis. However, if the Hammers were to pull off the deal they would certainly be getting a man who has plenty of Premier League experience and someone who knows what it takes to succeed.