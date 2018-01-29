Why Stuttgart's Sacked Coach Is a Perfect Fit to Replace Peter Stoger at BVB This Summer

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Borussia Dortmund's experiment with Peter Bosz in charge at the Westfalenstadion went down like a lead balloon and the temporary appointment of Austrian manager Peter Stöger has hardly breathed new life into the club.

With star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking set to leave Dortmund in January, it appears - at face value at least - that the club are frantically looking to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, in sporadically used boardrooms and under a shroud of secrecy, Die Schwargelben's hierarchy will already be drawing up a list of new managers to replace Stöger once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Following the decision made by VfB Stuttgart over the weekend to sack their manager, Hannes Wolf, Borussia Dortmund could have a clear shot at convincing the 36-year-old of returning to North Rhine-Westphalia in the summer.

After seeing his dreams of becoming a player hindered through injury, Wolf turned to management and became the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund II in 2009.

Wolf would get his first managerial stint with Dortmund's U19 side and after also going on to be the head coach of the U17 squad, the Bochum-born manager would leave Dortmund with three youth level Bundesliga titles to his name.

After being named as second-tier Stuttgart's new manager in Septemeber 2016, Wolf impressively guided the Swabians back to the top flight of German football at the first time of asking.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 36-year-old has been reunited with Dženis Burnić and Jacob Bruun Larsen - two Borussia Dortmund youth players - at the Mercedes-Benz Arena this season and the performances of his young Stuttgart side have received plaudits throughout German - not least of which came from Bayern Munich's manager, Jupp Heynckes.


However, a poor run of form from a goal shy Stuttgart has left Wolf without a job and, along with Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann, he is now a hot favourite for the job in Dortmund this summer. 


Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc can find confidence in appointing their former employee after seeing Stuttgart beat Dortmund earlier this season, with Wolf's fluid, attacking ethos something that will fit the BVB mould.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters