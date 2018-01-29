Why Stuttgart's Sacked Coach Is a Perfect Fit to Replace Peter Stoger at BVB This Summer

Borussia Dortmund's experiment with Peter Bosz in charge at the Westfalenstadion went down like a lead balloon and the temporary appointment of Austrian manager Peter Stöger has hardly breathed new life into the club.

With star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking set to leave Dortmund in January, it appears - at face value at least - that the club are frantically looking to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.

However, in sporadically used boardrooms and under a shroud of secrecy, Die Schwargelben's hierarchy will already be drawing up a list of new managers to replace Stöger once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Following the decision made by VfB Stuttgart over the weekend to sack their manager, Hannes Wolf, Borussia Dortmund could have a clear shot at convincing the 36-year-old of returning to North Rhine-Westphalia in the summer.

Stuttgart sacked Hannes Wolf, who got the team promotion and has the side just outside relegation, after losing to Schalke (in the top four)...so @BVB, are you going to make the move or no? — Aidan Reagh (@ARDataAnalysis) January 28, 2018

After seeing his dreams of becoming a player hindered through injury, Wolf turned to management and became the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund II in 2009.

Wolf would get his first managerial stint with Dortmund's U19 side and after also going on to be the head coach of the U17 squad, the Bochum-born manager would leave Dortmund with three youth level Bundesliga titles to his name.

After being named as second-tier Stuttgart's new manager in Septemeber 2016, Wolf impressively guided the Swabians back to the top flight of German football at the first time of asking.

The 36-year-old has been reunited with Dženis Burnić and Jacob Bruun Larsen - two Borussia Dortmund youth players - at the Mercedes-Benz Arena this season and the performances of his young Stuttgart side have received plaudits throughout German - not least of which came from Bayern Munich's manager, Jupp Heynckes.





However, a poor run of form from a goal shy Stuttgart has left Wolf without a job and, along with Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann, he is now a hot favourite for the job in Dortmund this summer.





Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc can find confidence in appointing their former employee after seeing Stuttgart beat Dortmund earlier this season, with Wolf's fluid, attacking ethos something that will fit the BVB mould.