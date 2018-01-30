They played together briefly for Paris Saint-Germain, and now former England captain David Beckham has had his say on the future of Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Manchester United forward has been linked with a move to Beckham's ex-club, the LA Galaxy, but Beckham believes Ibrahimovic would benefit more from staying with the Red Devils for now.

Speaking to ESPN (H/T goal.com), Beckham was full of praise for Ibrahimovic, but said he didn't think the time was right for Sweden's record goalscorer to make the move.

"No matter how you talk about him, he's one of the best players, one of the best people, and if he comes to this league at some point it would be great," he said.

"But at the moment he's a Manchester United player and I'm happy about that, and I want him to stay there. But at some point he might come here."

Beckham, who made the move to America following a spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid, was speaking at the launch of his new Miami franchise MLS club, and admitted that attracting a player of Ibrahimovic's caliber would be a huge boost to the American league in the future.

"Any mention of any great player like Zlatan coming to this league can only be good for the league," he said

"And when you talk about Zlatan, yeah, it's great that it's talked about like that, and he would be more than welcomed into this league by fans, by players. It doesn't matter what injuries he has had over his career — he's a beast."

United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he wouldn't stand in the way of Ibrahimovic making the move, and it seems as though it is up to the Swede to make the final decision on his own future.