Call Me Maybe: Lionel Messi Hints Interest in Playing for David Beckham's MLS Side in Future

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has sent his congratulations to football icon David Beckham, after the former player announced that he would be setting up a team in Florida.

Eric Espada/GettyImages

Beckham, who spent five years with MLS side LA Galaxy, will be starting up his own franchise in the US after exercising an option in his contract with the aforementioned outfit.

The Englishman still has a very long way to go and hasn't even decided on a name yet, but Messi has already let him know that he could be available in the next few years and has asked Beckham to reach out.

"Hi David, first of all congratulations," the Argentinian told the former England international in a message on social media.

"I hope all goes well with the new project, in this new step you are taking and who knows, in a few years maybe you will give me a call!"

Messi is contracted to Barca until 2021 and is earning £500,000-a-week at the Camp Nou. His release clause is also set at a whopping £626m, so Becks is really better off waiting.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters