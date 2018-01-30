Call Me Maybe: Lionel Messi Hints Interest in Playing for David Beckham's MLS Side in Future

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has sent his congratulations to football icon David Beckham, after the former player announced that he would be setting up a team in Florida.

Eric Espada/GettyImages

Beckham, who spent five years with MLS side LA Galaxy, will be starting up his own franchise in the US after exercising an option in his contract with the aforementioned outfit.

The Englishman still has a very long way to go and hasn't even decided on a name yet, but Messi has already let him know that he could be available in the next few years and has asked Beckham to reach out.

Celebrities have been lining up to congratulate David Beckham on his Miami MLS franchise.



Lionel Messi ✅

Neymar ✅

Usain Bolt ✅

Serena Williams ✅

Jay-Z ✅

Jennifer Lopez ✅

Will Smith ✅https://t.co/7vPSvyMUcV pic.twitter.com/NPLAZZsGYL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2018

"Hi David, first of all congratulations," the Argentinian told the former England international in a message on social media.

"I hope all goes well with the new project, in this new step you are taking and who knows, in a few years maybe you will give me a call!"

Messi is contracted to Barca until 2021 and is earning £500,000-a-week at the Camp Nou. His release clause is also set at a whopping £626m, so Becks is really better off waiting.