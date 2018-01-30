Castaway Tottenham Striker Set to Be Sent Back from Loan as Fenerbahce Lose Patience

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen could return to the club from his loan spell at Fenerbahce as the Turkish club grow tired of his injury problems.


The Netherlands international has been plagued with injuries since his arrival back in the summer and faces a further three months out with a toe injury.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are looking at the possibility of sending Janssen back to Spurs if the doctors at the club believe that the 23-year-old forward is unlikely to play again this season.

Spurs are thought to be aware of the situation and the striker, who has put the ball in the net only twice in 11 appearances for the Turkish super club, may well leave the Super Lig club this week.

FBL-ENG-NED-TUR-TOTTENHAM-FENERBAHCE

Janssen could now be facing a return to north London a full five months earlier than planned.

The report also states that the Istanbul-based club have already put out the feelers for Janssen’s replacement and have been linked with former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o, who already plays out in the Turkish Super Lig.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters