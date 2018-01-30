Castaway Tottenham Striker Set to Be Sent Back from Loan as Fenerbahce Lose Patience

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen could return to the club from his loan spell at Fenerbahce as the Turkish club grow tired of his injury problems.





The Netherlands international has been plagued with injuries since his arrival back in the summer and faces a further three months out with a toe injury.

From Turkey: Vincent Janssen injury causing concern. Surgery may be risky, Tottenham involved, German experts brought in. https://t.co/aip7lZv3ph #thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/v7mqxprJa5 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 26, 2018

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are looking at the possibility of sending Janssen back to Spurs if the doctors at the club believe that the 23-year-old forward is unlikely to play again this season.

Spurs are thought to be aware of the situation and the striker, who has put the ball in the net only twice in 11 appearances for the Turkish super club, may well leave the Super Lig club this week.

Janssen could now be facing a return to north London a full five months earlier than planned.

The report also states that the Istanbul-based club have already put out the feelers for Janssen’s replacement and have been linked with former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o, who already plays out in the Turkish Super Lig.