Ciao Ciao: Inter Captain Sparks Real Madrid Transfer Rumours With Cryptic Instagram & Twitter Posts

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has sparked rumours of a January move away from San Siro with a cryptic message posted on social media, with Real Madrid monitoring the 24-year-old Argentinian as they struggle through a difficult domestic and European campaign. 

Icardi posted an image on his Instagram account which read "Poder decir adios es crecer," or "to say goodbye means to grow," with the caption 'Goodbye Goodbye' and a pair of emoji (a waving hand and a contemplative face with a hand stroking its chin). 

Chau Chau 👋🤔

A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on

Fans of the Milan-based club immediately began to panic while Real fans piled into the comments of his Instagram account and into the replies to his tweet - which read simply 'hello hello' with a few emoji - to 'welcome' the Argentina international to the Bernabeu. 

Despite the post though, it's massively unlikely that Icardi will stun his teammates by leaving the club before Wednesday's transfer deadline, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that there are no negotiations underway for the player with Real or any other side. 

The release clause in the forward's contract cannot be activated in January either, leaving him with no viable way out of San Siro unless the club are willing to sanction a move on no notice and with no time to bring in a replacement. 


Fans and media outlets have begun to speculate on other potential meanings of the post, noting that the image quotes the final line of 'Adios' by Gustavo Cerati - a song about the end of a romance - and speculating about his relationship with Wanda Nara. 

