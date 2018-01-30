Danish Outfit FC Midtjylland Snub Crystal Palace Bid for Norwegian Starlet Alexander Sorloth

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Crystal Palace's efforts to secure the signature of Norwegian starlet Alexander Sorloth have been fruitless to date, but the Eagles were hoping a lucrative offer of around £10m (half in bonuses) - would be enough to get the deal over the line late in the January transfer window.

However, local publication BT.dk claim Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland have declined the offer, feeling the 22-year-old is worth more considering the January deadline is fast approaching on Wednesday, and they would be hard-pressed to bring in a replacement.

Sorloth has been a great success since making the switch from the Eredivisie to Midtjylland - who currently top the Superliga by a point. 

The surge for the league title this campaign means Palace will have to pay over the odds to bring the player to Selhurst Park if they're fully committed to signing him. Sorloth has netted ten goals in 19 games this season and is currently a vital cog in Jess Thorup's side.

It's only half-a-year since Midtjylland signed the young striker from Groningen for NOK 5m (£460,000) and they're not eager to lose a player TV 2 expert Jesper Mathisen describes as a "sensation."

(You may also be interested in - Juventus Eye Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha as Juan Cuadrado Replacement)

It's been reported that negotiations have been ongoing between the two teams over a potential deal over the last ten days, but no agreement has been reached for the Norwegian international. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters