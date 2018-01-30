Danish Outfit FC Midtjylland Snub Crystal Palace Bid for Norwegian Starlet Alexander Sorloth

Crystal Palace's efforts to secure the signature of Norwegian starlet Alexander Sorloth have been fruitless to date, but the Eagles were hoping a lucrative offer of around £10m (half in bonuses) - would be enough to get the deal over the line late in the January transfer window.



However, local publication BT.dk claim Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland have declined the offer, feeling the 22-year-old is worth more considering the January deadline is fast approaching on Wednesday, and they would be hard-pressed to bring in a replacement.

Sorloth has been a great success since making the switch from the Eredivisie to Midtjylland - who currently top the Superliga by a point.

FC Midtjylland have rejected an £8.8m bid from Crystal Palace for striker Alexander Sørloth. [https://t.co/6EjkDMamgr]#CPFC pic.twitter.com/4fG7MD5lam — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) January 29, 2018

The surge for the league title this campaign means Palace will have to pay over the odds to bring the player to Selhurst Park if they're fully committed to signing him. Sorloth has netted ten goals in 19 games this season and is currently a vital cog in Jess Thorup's side.

It's only half-a-year since Midtjylland signed the young striker from Groningen for NOK 5m (£460,000) and they're not eager to lose a player TV 2 expert Jesper Mathisen describes as a "sensation."

Crystal Palace have made offer tonight to sign Lillle midfielder/defender Ibrahim Amadou on loan. £2m loan fee offer with option to buy dismissed out of hand by Lille. They regard it as derisory & not worthy of consideration. They think Amadou is £20m player — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 28, 2018

It's been reported that negotiations have been ongoing between the two teams over a potential deal over the last ten days, but no agreement has been reached for the Norwegian international.