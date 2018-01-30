Dortmund's Andrey Yarmolenko Will Be Sidelined for 'Several Weeks' With Tendon Injury

The club is in a battle for a Champions League, but it will be without its Ukrainian winger for the upcoming stretch.

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have announced they will be without winger Andrey Yarmolenko for 'several weeks', after he sustained a tendon injury.

The Ukrainian international is set to miss a chunk of Dortmund's season because of the problem in his foot, which will come as a big blow with the club battling it out with four other clubs for the two remaining Champions League spots.

Peter Stoger's team currently lie sixth in the Bundesliga after dropping off after a blistering start to the campaign, and are now fighting it out with Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke for a place in Europe next season, with Bayern Munich miles clear at the top.

Unfortunately for them Yarmolenko won't be able to play, meaning young Englishman Jadon Sancho could be given his chance to shine.

When he's back fit again though, Dortmund may be hoping for a big contribution from Yarmolenko, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking likely at this point to leave the club and join Arsenal in a £60m deal.

The Gabon striker has been the main man at Westfalenstadion over the past few seasons, and it could well be that someone else has to take over that mantle going forward - and the productive attacker could be that individual.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters