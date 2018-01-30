Borussia Dortmund have announced they will be without winger Andrey Yarmolenko for 'several weeks', after he sustained a tendon injury.

The Ukrainian international is set to miss a chunk of Dortmund's season because of the problem in his foot, which will come as a big blow with the club battling it out with four other clubs for the two remaining Champions League spots.

Peter Stoger's team currently lie sixth in the Bundesliga after dropping off after a blistering start to the campaign, and are now fighting it out with Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke for a place in Europe next season, with Bayern Munich miles clear at the top.

Unfortunately for them Yarmolenko won't be able to play, meaning young Englishman Jadon Sancho could be given his chance to shine.

When he's back fit again though, Dortmund may be hoping for a big contribution from Yarmolenko, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking likely at this point to leave the club and join Arsenal in a £60m deal.

The Gabon striker has been the main man at Westfalenstadion over the past few seasons, and it could well be that someone else has to take over that mantle going forward - and the productive attacker could be that individual.